Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Down to $92.07

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.07, but opened at $85.78. Royal Gold shares last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 3,889 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.91.

Royal Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

