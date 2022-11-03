RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.
Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 854,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $14.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
