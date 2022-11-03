RS Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.20 (LON:RS1)

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RS Group Trading Down 8.8 %

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 870.50 ($10.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,947.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,246 ($14.41).

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

