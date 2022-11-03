Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $1.60

Rune (RUNE) traded down 45.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Rune has a total market capitalization of $31,411.05 and $45.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00007903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 92% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.97645119 USD and is down -86.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

