Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones Sells 11,666 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $89.37.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,538,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

