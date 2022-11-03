Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 12.5%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.65. 2,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

