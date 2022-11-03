Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.61

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.61 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.01). Saga shares last traded at GBX 87.95 ($1.02), with a volume of 602,380 shares.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 92 ($1.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45. The stock has a market cap of £123.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
