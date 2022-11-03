Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.61

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.61 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.01). Saga shares last traded at GBX 87.95 ($1.02), with a volume of 602,380 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 92 ($1.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Saga alerts:

Saga Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45. The stock has a market cap of £123.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saga

About Saga

In other news, insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £9,950.40 ($11,504.68). In related news, insider Gemma Godfrey acquired 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($11,504.68). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($230,678.76).

(Get Rating)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.