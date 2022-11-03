Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Up 2.1%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.85. 1,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Saker Aviation Services Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.76%.
About Saker Aviation Services
Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.
