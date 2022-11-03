Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 97,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 68.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.04. 80,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $11,950,718. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.