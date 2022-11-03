Salzhauer Michael Purchases New Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. BankUnited accounts for approximately 2.6% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.15% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 412,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

