Salzhauer Michael Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Salzhauer Michael cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 6,428,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,117. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.