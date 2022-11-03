Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 180” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.08) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.57) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. set a GBX 140 ($1.62) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.91) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.38 ($2.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 123.82 ($1.43). 14,417,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,250,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The firm has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.16 ($2.12).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

