Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.73 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.