Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

SRPT traded down $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $105.44. 79,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

