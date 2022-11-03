Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $101.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.