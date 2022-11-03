Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.66

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.66 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 200.89 ($2.32). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 52,545 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6,783.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.26.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 143.33%.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

