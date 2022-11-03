Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Raised by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 114,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

