Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 817,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $71.79. 12,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,239. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52.

