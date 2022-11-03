Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 340.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,031 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,053. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

