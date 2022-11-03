Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.95 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $8.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

