Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Broadcom by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 30.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadcom by 70.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.03 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.