Scotia Capital Inc. Has $19.81 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

