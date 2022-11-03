Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $152.39 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

