Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,171 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,552,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,643,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,043,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

