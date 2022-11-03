Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,986,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

