Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 5,835 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MCHI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.