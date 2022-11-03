Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

