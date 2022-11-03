Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

