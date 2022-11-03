Scotiabank Boosts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

