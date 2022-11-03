Scotiabank Cuts First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 251,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

