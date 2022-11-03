Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.19. 23,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,074,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

