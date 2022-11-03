Secret Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,758.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $3,758.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00134343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00067553 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026108 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00553468 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,365.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.