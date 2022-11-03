Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,723. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

