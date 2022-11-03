Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,344,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,007 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.