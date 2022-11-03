SelfKey Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $25.13 million and $210.76 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

