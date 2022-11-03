Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60 to $9.20 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,661. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,381,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,844,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

