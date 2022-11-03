Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60 to $9.20 EPS.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,661. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 201,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,381,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,844,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
