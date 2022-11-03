Sensient Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

