Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.08. 18,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 820,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

