ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,200. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,208. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

