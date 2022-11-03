Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE SHAK traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 1,552,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.58. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $8,850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

