Shentu Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Shentu has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004036 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $70.86 million and $3.37 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.27 or 0.31104093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,072,095 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.