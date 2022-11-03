Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-$12.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.55 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

