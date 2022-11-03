Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,592 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,301 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after buying an additional 517,769 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 18,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

