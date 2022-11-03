Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.66

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.66 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 244819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

