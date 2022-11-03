Siacoin Price Tops $0.0033 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $173.65 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00304011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00118623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00734712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00577012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00231402 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,348,012,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

