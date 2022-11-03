Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167.33 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $167.33 million and $5.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00300922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00728093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00562681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00229481 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,345,822,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

