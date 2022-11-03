Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
