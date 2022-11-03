SingularityNET Trading 0% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $56.03 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,247.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008019 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00043929 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05047652 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,440,907.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

