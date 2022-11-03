Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,537 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

