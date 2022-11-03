SITE Centers Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
SITE Centers Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:SITC opened at $12.14 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
